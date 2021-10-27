Cricketer David Warner turns 35: Fans flood Twitter with tribute videos and wishes

Sun Risers Hyderabad cricketer David Warner turns 35 today.

David Warner is one of the most well-known names in cricket, having won multiple awards. He has been a sensation in the Indian Premier League, winning the Orange Cap three times, in 2014, 2017 and 2019. In his IPL career, the Australian has amassed a total of 5076 runs in 137 matches.

David Andrew Warner is a former captain of the Australian national cricket team and an international cricketer from Australia.

Warner, a left-handed opening batsman, is the first Australian cricketer to be selected for a national team in any format without having played first-class cricket in 132 years.

Between 2015 and 2018, he served as Australia's vice-captain in both Test and ODI cricket.

He became the fourth player to win the Allan Border Medal multiple times and in consecutive years in January 2017. He also became the first batsman for Australia and the eighth player overall to achieve a century in his 100th ODI on September 28, 2017.

As the world celebrates Warner's birthday today, have a look at how fans, including his team, Sun Risers Hyderabad have taken to Twitter to share birthday wishes:

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:27 PM IST