Tesla becomes world's most valuable automaker after going past $1 tn m-cap; shares surge

Tesla shares surged 14.9 percent to $1,045.02, making it the world's most valuable automaker according to Reuters calculations based on its latest filing.

Tesla Inc surpassed $1 trillion in market value on Monday after landing its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz, a deal that reinforced the electric car leader's ambitions to top the entire auto industry in sales over the next decade, Reuters said.

Tesla hit a record high last week after Elon Musk’s company reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, wrapping up a ninth-straight quarter of profit as the 18-year-old electric-vehicle maker outperforms rivals battling a dearth of semiconductors crucial for production, according to Bloomberg.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:36 AM IST