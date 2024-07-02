 Costly Oops: 'Chinese SpaceX' Launches Rocket Accidentally, It Crashes
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralCostly Oops: 'Chinese SpaceX' Launches Rocket Accidentally, It Crashes

Costly Oops: 'Chinese SpaceX' Launches Rocket Accidentally, It Crashes

The Chinese rocket was built to help the country's satellite internet network. The company, dubbed 'Chinese SpaceX' has previously carried out successful launches.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Space programs are a billion dollar affair to start with. And a single mistake means years of research, training, engineering and not to forget, hopes, go down the drain. Crashes during the actual launch are one thing but losing your rocket by accidentally launching it during a test has a certain comical feel to it. A super costly oops moment this.

Such a fate has befallen a 'Chinese SpaceX'. As reported by CNN, a Chinese commercial space company by the name Space Pioneer lost its rocket while it was carrying out a test.

The Tianglong-3 rocket suffered a structural failure and detached from its launch pad, a part of it took off but its ambitious bye-bye to Earth promptly ended when it crashed on a nearby mountain. The crash occured on Sunday (June 30).

Space Pioneer released a statement explaining what went down when the rocket (literally) went down.

It said that connection between the body of the rocket and the test platform failed.

"Due to the structural failure of the connection between the rocket body and the test platform, the first-stage rocket was separated from the launch pad," Space Pioneer said. The firm is also known as Beijing Tianbing Technology.

"After liftoff, the onboard computer was automatically shut down, and the rocket fell into the deep mountains 1.5 kilometers [0.9 miles] southwest of the test platform. The rocket body fell into the mountain and disintegrated."

The company said that there were no injuries due to rocket crash as the area was evacuated before the rocket test.

Not just another rocket

Tianlong-3, the rocket that crashed, was an important cog in China's broader vision of supremacy in space. It was to help in setting up of China's satellite internet network.

Read Also
Biker Wears Helmet Soon After Spotting 'Traffic Cop' On Telangana Road, But THIS Happened Later;...
article-image

As per a claim made by Space Pioneer its rocket is comparable to SpaceX's Falcon-9.

Space Pioneer became China's first commercial launch operator in April 2023 with a successful launch of Tianlong-2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chai Lovers Will Be Stunned By Viral Video Of Tea Pot-Inspired Hairstyle

Chai Lovers Will Be Stunned By Viral Video Of Tea Pot-Inspired Hairstyle

Costly Oops: 'Chinese SpaceX' Launches Rocket Accidentally, It Crashes

Costly Oops: 'Chinese SpaceX' Launches Rocket Accidentally, It Crashes

Get Over Diamond! Chinese Man Gives Girlfriend 'Cement Ring' To Propose Her

Get Over Diamond! Chinese Man Gives Girlfriend 'Cement Ring' To Propose Her

'Tasty Lag Raha Hai': Man Prepares Peri Peri Papad Roll; Netizens React

'Tasty Lag Raha Hai': Man Prepares Peri Peri Papad Roll; Netizens React

Bizarre! Not Spiderman, Meet 'The Lizardman' From Austin Whose Body Modifications Will Shock You

Bizarre! Not Spiderman, Meet 'The Lizardman' From Austin Whose Body Modifications Will Shock You