Coronavirus lockdown: Video of man, dogs sharing milk spilt on road in Agra goes viral

The lockdown has affected different sections of people in several ways. It has especially brought to fore miseries of lakhs of migrant workers. This workers, started their journey on foot from several urban centres to their villages hundreds of kilometres away, because of no transport. The lockdown has also affected the overall economy and livelihoods of lakhs of people which triggered severe concerns.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3. He also proposed certain relaxations after April 20 in places with no hotspots as also which have less likelihood to turn into a hotspot.

In a 25-minute televised address on the last day of the ongoing three-week lockdown, he said extensive guidelines on the second phase of the lockdown will be issued on Wednesday, asserting that his biggest priority is to save lives and minimise the hardships being faced by daily wagers and farmers.