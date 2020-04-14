Coronavirus in India: Modi government passes order to follow existing lockdown measures and social distancing till May 3

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning announced the extension of the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic till May 3, the Central Government has now passed an order to follow the existing lockdown measures and social distancing till May 3.

"Considering the fact that strict social distancing measures need to be implemented for a further period to contain the spread of COVID-19, the National Authority, in exercise of powers under Section 6K2) () of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, directs the Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the same measures for social distancing upto 3 May, 2020," read the order by the National Disaster Management Authority.

The other order by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the existing lockdown measures be continued till May 3

"In exercise of the powers under section (20) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. NDMA han issued an Order number 1:137/2018-Mi (FTS 10548) dated 14042020 copy enclosed) directing the Chairperson, National Executive Committee that existing lockdown measures be continued to be implemented in all parts of the Country, upto 03.05.2020," read the order.