'Lockdown isn't lockup': Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray assures migrants and warns those spreading rumours

Taking cognisance of the mob of migrants gathered at Bandra West on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that there is no need to panic and reiterated that the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic isn't a lockup. He also warned those spreading rumours and playing politics at the back of the migrants.

"Don't play politics, do not give any colour, those who disrupt the law and order, they will be punished heavily. If someone is trying to spread rumours and fuel fire especially among migrants will be punished," said CM Thackeray

"We are dividing COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 hospitals in Maharashtra. In COVID-19 hospitals experts and leading doctors will be there to treat patients," said CM Thackeray.

He said that after the COVID-19 crisis, there will be an economic crisis. "We have set up two panels who have started working on how to relax the lockdown and what will our economic policies be after this crisis," he said.

The Chief Minister added that Maharashtra is probably doing the highest number of COVID-19 tests. Mumbai has tested over 22000 samples. "We have 10 districts which have zero COVID-19 positive cases. We will maintain that and we will try that all districts are COVID free as early as possible. Mumbai and Pune are hotspots and we are increasing our testing centers at these places. Containment zones are on prime focus for testing and sampling. We are trying to remove all supply related problems even from containment zones," he said.

"We have sought permission from Center for Convalescent Plasma (CP) therapy. As Prime Minister has said that developers should come forward, we have started this. If we get permission we will find the remedy soon and show the way to the world," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown till May 3.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country rose to 10,815 (including 9272 active cases, 1190 cured/discharged/migrated and 353 deaths), said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday evening.

In Mumbai alone, 204 positive cases and 11 deaths have been reported today (Tuesday). The total number of positive cases in Mumbai rose to 1753 (including 111 deaths), said Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.