Coronavirus in Mumbai: Amit Shah calls up Uddhav over Bandra mob incident, hopes such instances can be 'avoided in future'

Home Minsiter Amit Shah on Tuesday called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and expressed concern over the mob which had gathered in Mumbai's Bandra West amidst the lockdown which has been imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Home Minister stressed that such events weaken India’s fight against coronavirus and the adminstration needs to stay vigilant to avoid such incidents. He also offered his full support to the Maharashtra Govt.
Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that he is thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for understanding the situation, while trying to ensure the safety of home states of migrants.
"The centre has taken immediate cognizance of the issue and is assisting the State actively. We understand the catch 22 situation centre and states face. I’m thankful to PM & HM for understanding the situation, while trying to ensure the safety of home states of migrants," he tweeted.
Earlier, a mob had gathered in Mumbai's Bandra West. Reportedly, they were saying, "Give us food or let us go home." The mob was right outside Bandra Station, near the Bandra Sunni Jama Masjid. Aaditya Thackeray said that the crowd was dispersed. He said that they were migrant labourers and wanted to go back home. The Environment Minister blamed the Central Government for not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labourers.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown till May 3.
The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country rose to 10,815 (including 9272 active cases, 1190 cured/discharged/migrated and 353 deaths), said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday evening.
In Mumbai alone, 204 positive cases and 11 deaths have been reported today (Tuesday). The total number of positive cases in Mumbai rose to 1753 (including 111 deaths), said Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.
