Mob at Bandra: BJP lashes out at Uddhav govt as mob gather at Bandra amid lockdown

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic till May 3, a mob of migrant workers gathered in Mumbai's Bandra West. The mob was right outside Bandra Station, near the Bandra Sunni Jama Masjid. Reportedly, the migrant workers were demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places.
Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the crowd has now been dispersed. He said that they were migrant labourers and wanted to go back home. The Environment Minister blamed the Central Government for not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labourers.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. "More than 3000 migrant workers have gathered in Bandra, Mumbai & created total chaos. Situation not looking very good," tweeted Priti Gandhi, National Incharge of Social Media, BJP Mahila Morcha.
She added, "Maharashtra govt was not aware that thousands were assembling in Bandra until they had all assembled?? This is an intelligence failure of the highest order since it involves lakhs of human lives!! There can be no explanation for this massive blunder!!"
"Complete failure of the State administration in Maharashtra to convey the messages of lockdown to the poor migrant labourers at Bandra. Complete lackadaisical approach despite the high toll in the state," said Sambit Patra.
It is unfortunate that the Maharashtra government is running away from their responsibility and criticizing the central government, said former CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country rose to 10,815 (including 9272 active cases, 1190 cured/discharged/migrated and 353 deaths), said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday evening.
In Mumbai alone, 204 positive cases and 11 deaths have been reported today (Tuesday). The total number of positive cases in Mumbai rose to 1753 (including 111 deaths), said Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.
