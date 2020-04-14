Mob at Bandra: BJP lashes out at Uddhav govt as mob gather at Bandra amid lockdown

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic till May 3, a mob of migrant workers gathered in Mumbai's Bandra West. The mob was right outside Bandra Station, near the Bandra Sunni Jama Masjid. Reportedly, the migrant workers were demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places.

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the crowd has now been dispersed. He said that they were migrant labourers and wanted to go back home. The Environment Minister blamed the Central Government for not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labourers.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. "More than 3000 migrant workers have gathered in Bandra, Mumbai & created total chaos. Situation not looking very good," tweeted Priti Gandhi, National Incharge of Social Media, BJP Mahila Morcha.

She added, "Maharashtra govt was not aware that thousands were assembling in Bandra until they had all assembled?? This is an intelligence failure of the highest order since it involves lakhs of human lives!! There can be no explanation for this massive blunder!!"