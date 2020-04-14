Rumours about special trains and food grains – why a 1000-strong mob gathered in Bandra amid lockdown

On Tuesday, a few hours after PM Modi’s speech extending the lockdown a mob gathered at the Bandra station believing that trains would run and take them home. Combined with another rumour about food grains being distributed, meant a mob of a thousand people gathered there.

Sources told the Free Press Journal that it started around 3 PM. The mob refused to disperse till the local police reached there to diffuse the situation.

There were instances of lathi charge as local MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui and his father and former minister Baba Siddiqui helped the cops to clear the area by 6 PM. Most of those gathered there were labourers.