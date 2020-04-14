Coronavirus in Mumbai: Bandra mob gathered after rumour about food grains, dispersed after two-and-a-half hours

Mumbai: A crowd of thousands gathered at a bus depot near Bandra railway station on Tuesday afternoon in Bandra (W). A police official said the crowd consisted mainly of migrant workers, who were allegedly protesting the extension of country-wide lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Moreover, these protestors were demanding they be allowed to leave for their hometowns and native villages. The crowd was, however, dispersed after two and a half hours, after police intervened and resorted to kathie charge.

A source said, there was a rumour about food packets and essential food grains being distributed to the needy near the railway station, which took a drastic turn when another rumour of long-distance trains were running broke out like wildfire.