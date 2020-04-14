Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Cases in Maharashtra rises to 2334; death toll 160

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Monday crossed the 2000-mark, with 352 more people, including 242 from Mumbai, testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection, a Health department official said.

While the number of total cases has gone up to 2334, the COVID-19 death toll increased to 160 with 11 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday. Notably, Maharashtra had crossed the 1000-mark of COVID-19 cases on April 7. The country's financial capital now alone accounts for 1540 COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths, he said. Across the state, a total of 229 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection.