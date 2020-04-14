Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Cases in Maharashtra rises to 2334; death toll 160

Maharashtra COVID-19 tally 2334 with 352 fresh cases; death toll 160
The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Monday crossed the 2000-mark, with 352 more people, including 242 from Mumbai, testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection, a Health department official said.
While the number of total cases has gone up to 2334, the COVID-19 death toll increased to 160 with 11 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday. Notably, Maharashtra had crossed the 1000-mark of COVID-19 cases on April 7. The country's financial capital now alone accounts for 1540 COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths, he said. Across the state, a total of 229 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection.
Iran reports 1617 new COVID-19 positive cases, over 100 deaths
Iran has reported 1, 617 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking the tally of confirmed cases to 73, 303. Meanwhile, 111 people have died in the same period resulting in the death toll at 4, 585.
France coronavirus deaths near 15,000
Some 574 people have died in France from COVID-19 in 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, bringing the total to 14,967 since the coronavirus outbreak began. A total of 335 of the deaths occurred in hospitals, up from 315 the previous day, while 239 deaths were recorded in nursing homes.
Signs of flattening of COVID-19 curve in US, says Trump
Asserting that America is continuing to make critical progress in the war against the novel coronavirus, US President Donald Trump on Monday said the number of daily new infections remained flat nationwide over the weekend, sending clear evidence that the aggressive strategy to combat it is working. "America is continuing to make critical progress in our war against the virus. Over the weekend the number of daily new infections remained flat nationwide; hospitalizations are slowing in hotspots like New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and Louisiana," Trump told reporters during his White House press conference on coronavirus.
PM Modi to address nation at 10 am today, announcement on lockdown extension likely
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today, on the last day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed with the aim to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19. The information about PM Modi's address had come from a tweet from the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO India) on Monday.
