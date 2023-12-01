COP28 Summit: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Poses Standing Next To PM Modi As World Leaders Gather For 'Family' Photoshoot; Netizens React To Viral Pic

PM Modi with Italian counterpart at COP28 Summit |

The world leaders attending the COP28 Summit, being held in Dubai, posed for a family photograph earlier on Friday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen occupying the front row during the photoshoot alongside Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and others. As people spotted Modi ji and Meloni sharing the stage for a family photo purportedly considering the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (World is one family),' they remembered the G20 Summit days when the two leaders gave several camera moments together in Delhi.

#WATCH | Dubai, UAE: World leaders attending the #COP28 Summit pose for a family photograph

Netizens react

A short clip from the photoshoot showed PM Modi and Meloni engaged in lively conversation with each other. It won the hearts of netizens, especially meme creators who suggested a good chemistry existed between the two leaders.

Earlier this year, as India hosted the G20 Summit and saw the Italian PM visiting the country, tweets dubbing Modi and Meloni as the internet's favourite couple went viral. Amidst such rumours, she announced her split from her partner Andrea Giambruno after a decade-long relationship leading to a meme fest on social media.

Meanwhile, reacting to the recent visuals from the COP28 photoshoot, X users shared memes and 'heart' emojis on the platform.

Modi ji ne chun ke apna spot liya hai 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/MdY5So8gxG — Anubrata Choudhury 🇮🇳 (@anubratach) December 1, 2023