Consumer court orders ITC Maurya to pay Rs 2 cr compensation for bad haircut; netizens shocked

Ever heard of getting compensated for a 'haircut gone wrong'? Well, that's something we've all been through at some point of time. But have you ever wondered what would it be like to get compensated for that, that too in crores? It seems quite unbelievable, but that's exactly what happened to woman model who received a haircut from Delhi's ITC Maurya hotel.

The incident, according to One India news, left her with almost no hair on her head. After three years, a model who had a bad haircut and lost many modelling contracts, including a movie role, has finally been reimbursed for her losses.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission awarded the lady model a hefty Rs 2 crore in compensation. The woman further mentioned that the terrible situation caused her to have a significant mental breakdown and low self-esteem.

The order was issued by a bench consisting of Justice R K Agrawal and member S M Kantikar, and it directed the ITC to pay the sum to complainant Aashna Roy within eight weeks.

Ever since the news of the '2cr compensation' broke out, the Twitterverse has broken into complete chaos, with some of the netizens wondering if the decision was unnecessary, while the others showed support for the same.

Have a look at few of the reactions:

I would have accumulated wealth for 2 generations for the number of times barber messed up my hair. — Rahul (@asusualunusual) September 24, 2021

Classic example of: Jitna bada gunhegar utni badi saza.



It should be Jitna bada Gunha utni badi saza.



I'm sorry but ₹2 crores is illogical. She deserves compensation but this is horrendous. — Raj Poladia 🇮🇳 (@poladiaraj) September 24, 2021

@dmuthuk Ask them to close their hotel division soon.. At this rate, they have to sell the property to pay compensation 😂.. Meanwhile there will be a huge queue in ITC Maurya today for a haircut.. Increase the hair cut fee 👍 — Sivakumar (@siva_twiter) September 24, 2021

Two crores for a bad haircut while millions of cases where companies sold poor quality products are still pending! Hmmm — G (@aTrader2019) September 24, 2021

She must be holding ITC shares for long time. — संदीप पुराणकर (@OffGrid84) September 24, 2021

@kanyasalons should be the first to pay me for a bad haircut. They almost made me bald. My mum was very angry and confronted the salon people who didnt apologize and tried to rectify. — Maha Gyaani (@MahaGyaani) September 24, 2021

A haircut neither party will forget — 🐣 Deepak 🕊️ (@__deepakk) September 24, 2021

This is what men do 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WLDvuwhvr8 — Rahul (@asusualunusual) September 24, 2021

How ridiculous is that — Neel Das (@NeelDas83815238) September 24, 2021

Will men get compensated if any fault is found with haircut 🤔 — #n#i# (@iyer_narayan) September 24, 2021

Right decision. My wife too is very possessive about her hair — gaurav bhatnagar (@chatwithgb) September 24, 2021

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 02:18 PM IST