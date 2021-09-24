e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

CBI takes over investigation into the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, constitutes probe team
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 02:37 PM IST

Consumer court orders ITC Maurya to pay Rs 2 cr compensation for bad haircut; netizens shocked

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has awarded a lady model a hefty Rs 2 crore in compensation for a bad haircut.
FPJ Web Desk
unsplash

unsplash

Advertisement

Ever heard of getting compensated for a 'haircut gone wrong'? Well, that's something we've all been through at some point of time. But have you ever wondered what would it be like to get compensated for that, that too in crores? It seems quite unbelievable, but that's exactly what happened to woman model who received a haircut from Delhi's ITC Maurya hotel.

The incident, according to One India news, left her with almost no hair on her head. After three years, a model who had a bad haircut and lost many modelling contracts, including a movie role, has finally been reimbursed for her losses.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission awarded the lady model a hefty Rs 2 crore in compensation. The woman further mentioned that the terrible situation caused her to have a significant mental breakdown and low self-esteem.

The order was issued by a bench consisting of Justice R K Agrawal and member S M Kantikar, and it directed the ITC to pay the sum to complainant Aashna Roy within eight weeks.

Ever since the news of the '2cr compensation' broke out, the Twitterverse has broken into complete chaos, with some of the netizens wondering if the decision was unnecessary, while the others showed support for the same.

Have a look at few of the reactions:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Gave me goosebumps': Armaan Malik wins netizens' hearts with new single #Barsaat and his acting

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 02:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal