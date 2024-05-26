Celebrity Photographer Atul Kasbekar Reveals About Prioritising Parents' Call Over Everything Else, Inspires Netizens

Atul Kasbekar's Advice About Answering Parents' Call Goes Viral | Social media

Celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar revealed about prioritising parents' call over anything else. His post has went viral after he termed it the "Best thing he did." In his post, Atul also shared a gentle piece of advice and said, "You might want to consider doing this (if u aren't already)," while suggesting people to answer when their parents call them.

"Years ago, I told myself that no matter what I’m doing, if my parents call, I’ll answer it," he tweeted. The post reflected on the value associated with parents and the time one could spend with them, be it on a phone call too.

While some would not openly speak to their parents or avoid their calls when busy, this post by the famed photographer asked people to not do so, and rather indulge in talking with them by putting any task in hand on hold.

Atul claimed that he made the decision to take up calls made by his parents without any delay years ago. "If my parents call, I’ll answer it The meeting I’m in, whatever it is, can wait," he wrote. Furthermore, he also suggested about not ending the conversation too soon due to work or any other reason. "I always wait for them to hang up instead of, I’ll call u back," he noted.

Netizens react to viral post

The photographer shared the thoughtful message online on May 24. Since then, it has already reached more than 41,000 netizens on the social media site and inspired many.

"I wish i read it earlier. I lost my father a few days ago. Even if I wait my entire life i’m never gonna hear his voice again," replied an X user, regretfully. Similarly, another followed to say, "Wish someone gave me this advice when my parents were alive. Biggest regret of my life not spending enough time with them."

Meanwhile, one of the replies acknowledged Atul's post by saying, "Never missed a call from fam wen away from home.. if I rarely did, would call back immediately." "The only two numbers that can ring in my phone anytime are parents and the ring tone is James Bond theme," read another reaction to the viral post.