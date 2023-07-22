 WATCH: Mother-Daughter Duo From Nepal Dance To 'Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya' In Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Mother-Daughter Duo From Nepal Dance To 'Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya' In Viral Video

WATCH: Mother-Daughter Duo From Nepal Dance To 'Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya' In Viral Video

A video of a mother and daughter grooving to the retro beat 'Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya' in their recent Instagram post has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Mother-Daughter Duo From Nepal Dance To 'Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya' In Viral Video |

A video of a mother and her daughter grooving to the retro beat 'Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya' in their recent Instagram reel has gone viral on social media. Believed to be from Nepal, both the females gracefully and energetically dance to the Indian beat leaving netizens in awe. Their performance will give you goosebumps and make you hit the dance floor. WATCH VIDEO

The girl was seen performing dance moves with many of her family members in the various videos shared on the content-sharing site. Most viewers said in the comments section that they love to see her sharing the stage with her mother. Some netizens also pointed out how encouraging her mother is and the adorable bond the two share. The comment read: "This is how parents must be supportive of kid's talents."

The clip was posted online earlier this month to gather thousands of likes. It has so far crossed 12, 000 likes and attracted more than a lakh views. Hundreds of comments praised the dancing duo for their impressive performance and sync.

Read Also
Viral Video: Dancing Dadi’s Reel To ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ Will Make You Forget 'What Jhumka'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Mother-Daughter Duo From Nepal Dance To 'Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya' In Viral Video

WATCH: Mother-Daughter Duo From Nepal Dance To 'Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya' In Viral Video

Non-Veg Chai? Passenger Complains Over 'Halal-Certified Tea' Served On Indian Railways, IRCTC Staff...

Non-Veg Chai? Passenger Complains Over 'Halal-Certified Tea' Served On Indian Railways, IRCTC Staff...

Mumbai Food Fun: Video Of 'Cheese Chakli Pav' Goes Viral; Would You Try It Instead Of Vada Pav?

Mumbai Food Fun: Video Of 'Cheese Chakli Pav' Goes Viral; Would You Try It Instead Of Vada Pav?

WATCH: Rajasthani Dancer Balances 3 Cylinders On His Head In Trending Instagram Reel

WATCH: Rajasthani Dancer Balances 3 Cylinders On His Head In Trending Instagram Reel

Little Girl Recreates Powerful Dialogue From Deepika Padukone's Padmavati; Viral Video Leaves...

Little Girl Recreates Powerful Dialogue From Deepika Padukone's Padmavati; Viral Video Leaves...