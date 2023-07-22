WATCH: Mother-Daughter Duo From Nepal Dance To 'Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya' In Viral Video |

A video of a mother and her daughter grooving to the retro beat 'Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya' in their recent Instagram reel has gone viral on social media. Believed to be from Nepal, both the females gracefully and energetically dance to the Indian beat leaving netizens in awe. Their performance will give you goosebumps and make you hit the dance floor. WATCH VIDEO

The girl was seen performing dance moves with many of her family members in the various videos shared on the content-sharing site. Most viewers said in the comments section that they love to see her sharing the stage with her mother. Some netizens also pointed out how encouraging her mother is and the adorable bond the two share. The comment read: "This is how parents must be supportive of kid's talents."

The clip was posted online earlier this month to gather thousands of likes. It has so far crossed 12, 000 likes and attracted more than a lakh views. Hundreds of comments praised the dancing duo for their impressive performance and sync.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)