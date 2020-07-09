'Coming back in my next life as an Indian son-in-law': Andhra woman's 67-dish meal for 'Jamai Raja' has Twitter drooling

The video received mixed reactions on Twitter.

Reacting to the video, a user joked, "I'm coming back in my next life as an Indian son-in-law!"

Another commented, "Trust me it is a luxury to be an Indian son-in-law, but horrendous for your waistline!"

While a few users called it ridiculous and said that the woman was 'normalizing stupid practices which should not exist in this day and age.'

A user wrote, "What is 'Wow!' about this?? It's ridiculous! Why should a son-in-law be made to feel like he's God? Has he done that family a huge favour by marrying their daughter?"

"Yes, it's actually a double-edged post or video. It may reflect a part of our culture but at the same time, reflects the chauvinistic nature of the hospitality," wrote another.

For the unversed, there's a festival named Jamai Shasti, which is widely celebrated by Bengalis. On the occasion of Jamai Shasti, mother-in-laws prepare a special feast for their son-in-laws. The meal consists of fish, prawn curry, mutton curry, rice, pooris, luchi, da, sweets and other lip-smacking Bengali delicacies. When the meal is presented, the Jamai has to try and finish it in order to please his mother-in-law. He's usually expected eat until he can hardly breathe. The whole 'Man Vs Food'-like ritual is a treat to watch for the entire family. The rituals also include welcoming son-in-laws with a pooja and giving them presents.