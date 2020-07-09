'Coming back in my next life as an Indian son-in-law': Andhra woman's 67-dish meal for 'Jamai Raja' has Twitter drooling

A video that is going viral on social media shows a woman's special 67-item five-course meal prepared for her son-in-law. The enthusiastic woman from Andra Pradesh seems to be inspired by the Bengali festival Jamai Shashti, where mother-in-laws prepare a special feast for their son-in-laws.
In the viral clip that has netizens drooling, , the woman goes on to explain every dish on the menu. The menu consists of cake with china grass, mint juice, cutlet, cucumber role, gobi 62, baby corn 65, baby corn pepper, bajji, sweet pickles, spicy pickles, rasam, sambar and other similar dishes from different cuisines. It also included jackfruit, mango and banana dipped in honey. For desert, the woman prepared bobbatlu (malpua), laddu, ragi laddu, china grass sweet, palakova, mango sweet and four other sweets. Pulihora, pongal, sev puri, dahi chaat, roasted nuts chat, tomato chat, Marie biscuit sandwich were the other items on the menu.
Sharing the video, a user captioned it: "This lady has prepared a 67-item Andhra five-course lunch for her visiting son-in-law, consisting of a welcome drink, starters, chaat, main course and desserts! Wow! #banquet"
The video received mixed reactions on Twitter.
Reacting to the video, a user joked, "I'm coming back in my next life as an Indian son-in-law!"
Another commented, "Trust me it is a luxury to be an Indian son-in-law, but horrendous for your waistline!"
While a few users called it ridiculous and said that the woman was 'normalizing stupid practices which should not exist in this day and age.'
A user wrote, "What is 'Wow!' about this?? It's ridiculous! Why should a son-in-law be made to feel like he's God? Has he done that family a huge favour by marrying their daughter?"
"Yes, it's actually a double-edged post or video. It may reflect a part of our culture but at the same time, reflects the chauvinistic nature of the hospitality," wrote another.
For the unversed, there's a festival named Jamai Shasti, which is widely celebrated by Bengalis. On the occasion of Jamai Shasti, mother-in-laws prepare a special feast for their son-in-laws. The meal consists of fish, prawn curry, mutton curry, rice, pooris, luchi, da, sweets and other lip-smacking Bengali delicacies. When the meal is presented, the Jamai has to try and finish it in order to please his mother-in-law. He's usually expected eat until he can hardly breathe. The whole 'Man Vs Food'-like ritual is a treat to watch for the entire family. The rituals also include welcoming son-in-laws with a pooja and giving them presents.
