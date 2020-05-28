Jamai Shasti 2020: Date, rituals and everything else you need to know about the popular Bengali festival

Jamai Shasti is a widely celebrated by Bengalis and is a festival that is dedicated to the bond son-in-laws share with their mother-in-laws. 'Jamai' means son-in-law, while 'Shasti' means sixth. Hence, Jamai Shasti is observed on the sixth day of traditional Hindu calendar's Jyestha month. This year, it is being celebrated on May 28, Thursday.
On the occasion of Jamai Shasti, mother-in-laws prepare a special feast for their son-in-laws. The meal consists of fish, prawn curry, mutton curry, rice, pooris, luchi, da, sweets and other lip-smacking Bengali delicacies. When the meal is presented, the Jamai has to try and finish it in order to please his mother-in-law. He's usually expected eat until he can hardly breathe. The whole 'Man Vs Food'-like ritual is a treat to watch for the entire family. The rituals also include welcoming son-in-laws with a pooja and giving them presents.
The popular legend behind Jamai Shasti says that there was a greedy woman, who ate everything she could find and blamed it on the cat. The cat complained about the same to Goddess Shasthi and the woman was punished for her sins. Her children were taken away and the depressed woman then asked for mercy from the Goddess. She was asked to perform a few rituals on the sixth day of bright phase of Jyestha to get her children back. Since then, Jamai Shasti is celebrated by Bengali women on the same day.
Goddess Shasthi is worshiped by women for the well being and long life of their children.
