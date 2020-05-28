Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2020: Top 5 quotes by the freedom fighter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other leaders paid tributes to freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary.
Veer Savarkar, known as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, writer, social reformer, and formulator of the Hindutva philosophy. He was born on May 28, 1883 in Bhagpur village near Nasik in Maharashtra.
Savarkar is known for Hindutva ideology. He earned the nickname 'Veer' at the age of 12 when he led students against a group of Muslims for attacking his village.
Here some of his top quotes of Veer Savarkar:
"Our Motherland Sacrifice for you is like life Living without you is death."
"Calmness in preparation but boldness in execution, this should be the watchword during the moments of crisis."
"We yield to none in our love, admiration and respect for the Buddha-the Dharma-the Sangha. They are all ours. Their glories are ours and ours their failures."
"One country one God, one caste, one mind brothers all of us without difference, without doubt."
"Every person is a Hindu who regards and owns this Bharat Bhumi, this land from the Indus to the seas, as his Fatherland as well as Holyland, i.e. the land of the origin of his religion. Consequently, the so-called aboriginal or hill tribes also are Hindus because India is their Fatherland as well as their Holyland of whatever form of religion or worship they follow."
