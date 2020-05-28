Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2020: Top 5 quotes by the freedom fighter

Here some of his top quotes of Veer Savarkar:

"Our Motherland Sacrifice for you is like life Living without you is death."

"Calmness in preparation but boldness in execution, this should be the watchword during the moments of crisis."

"We yield to none in our love, admiration and respect for the Buddha-the Dharma-the Sangha. They are all ours. Their glories are ours and ours their failures."

"One country one God, one caste, one mind brothers all of us without difference, without doubt."

"Every person is a Hindu who regards and owns this Bharat Bhumi, this land from the Indus to the seas, as his Fatherland as well as Holyland, i.e. the land of the origin of his religion. Consequently, the so-called aboriginal or hill tribes also are Hindus because India is their Fatherland as well as their Holyland of whatever form of religion or worship they follow."