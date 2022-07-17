e-Paper Get App

Comedian Tanmay Bhat recreates Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen's mushy moment; Instagram left in splits

The comedian recreated a version of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's PDA moment

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Indian's cannot get over the fact that ex-Vice President of The Board of Control for Cricket in India and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen are in a relationship. Their memes are everywhere on social media. Lately, Tanmay Bhat who is a comedian and the co-founder of All India Bakchod has also joined the list.

He recreated a version of Modi and Sen's mushy moment and left social media in splits. There is a twist to the entire story.

In the picture, Tanmay is lying on a sofa, like Modi. His buddy, Naveed Manakkodan, is in the Sushmita avatar as the duo make eye-contact with one another. Tanmay has kept his hand on Naveed's head like seen in the original snap.

Tanmay used a similar caption as of Modi's but also kept a twist in the end as they are flatmates.

"A new beginning. A new life. Over the moon. In love doesn’t mean marriage. YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE FLATMATES", his caption read.

Here is how people on Instagram reacted:

