Comedian Tanmay Bhat recreates Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen's mushy moment; Instagram left in splits

Indian's cannot get over the fact that ex-Vice President of The Board of Control for Cricket in India and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen are in a relationship. Their memes are everywhere on social media. Lately, Tanmay Bhat who is a comedian and the co-founder of All India Bakchod has also joined the list.
He recreated a version of Modi and Sen's mushy moment and left social media in splits. There is a twist to the entire story.
In the picture, Tanmay is lying on a sofa, like Modi. His buddy, Naveed Manakkodan, is in the Sushmita avatar as the duo make eye-contact with one another. Tanmay has kept his hand on Naveed's head like seen in the original snap.
Tanmay used a similar caption as of Modi's but also kept a twist in the end as they are flatmates.
"A new beginning. A new life. Over the moon. In love doesn’t mean marriage. YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE FLATMATES", his caption read.
