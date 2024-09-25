 'Coldplay Ya Colaba?': Influencer Checks For Coldplay Tickets At Mumbai Local Ticket Counter, Hilarious Video Goes Viral
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Coldplay Tickets At Mumbai Local Ticket Counter (Prank Video) | Aryan Kataria/Instagram

Mumbaikars, imagine you are at a queue at a railway station and someone asks you if tickets to not Colaba but Coldplay were available at the counter.

We agree that it would be a weird moment for you to even process what was being said. You would pause for a second to wonder whether there's any connection of train tickets with that of a highly-charged music concert.

Something similar took place when an influencer asked middle-aged people at a Mumbai local train station whether they knew at which train ticket counter he could collect his tickets for Coldplay.

Everything about the hilarious prank

Influencer Aryan Kataria is known for carrying out such pranks. He recently captured the reactions of Mumbaikars by interacting with them on railway premises. He asked people buying tickets for a Mumbai local train whether they could help him book and collect a Coldplay ticket from the self-ticketing machine installed there or anywhere else in the railway premises.

The video opened showing Kataria asking a person selling train tickets at a self-ticketing zone if he could give him a ticket to Coldplay, leaving the ticket seller baffled.

The man, who was operating the ticket machine, carefully listened to the influencer asking for a train ticket to Coldplay, only to question whether he instead meant Colaba, an area in South Mumbai.

"Coldplay ya Colaba?" the man asked Kataria, suggesting the machine can't print tickets to the talked-about concert.

Coldplay tickets at Mumbai local premises...

Further into the video, which has hit 3.4 million views on Instagram within 24 hours of being uploaded online, Aryan was seen asking other people at the ticketing space and on the railway station platform whether they could guide him to the counter where Coldplay concert tickets were sold.

Most people were unable of what the whole thing is about and what Coldplay actually is. However, being Mumbaikars, they tried to help him in their way possible.

Notably, one of the commuters at the ticketing space was seen looking into the machine and wondering, “Ye kidhar aaya? Konse line pe aaya (Where is this place lcoated, on which line)?"

Soon, Kataria suggested that it comes on the harbour line of which Vashi is a part, knowing that the upcoming concert is going to take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

