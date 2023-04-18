'Coachella Ka Guru': Amul shares creative post to celebrate Diljit Dosanjh's historic performance

Amul celebrates Diljit Dosanjh's historic performance | Instagram

Amul took to Instagram to share a creative post celebrating the success of Diljit Dosanjh. The Punjabi singer becomes the first-ever Indian artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival in 2023.

For the unversed, Coachella is one of the most popular music festivals in the world that takes place over two consecutive weekends in California every year.

From DJ Diplo, Bollywood stars to his fans, everyone has been raving about the Punjabi singer-actor's debut performance, where he sported a black Kurta and Tamba, a traditional outfit for men in Punjab.

Now, Amul, the Indian dairy company, has also joined the bandwagon to celebrate the success of the singer with their creative topical.

Amul posted the creative picture on Instagram, with a caption that read, "#Amul Topical: Diljit Dosanjh, first Indian artist to perform at the prestigious music and arts festival!"

.@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining



Catch all the Weekend 1 action on the @youtube Coachella live stream at https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/Kj9UuTbrhY — Coachella (@coachella) April 16, 2023

While the text on the doodle read, "Coachella Ka Guru!" and "Desi Beats And Eats!". And in the picture, we can see an animated version of Diljit Dosanjh dressed in a traditional Punjabi outfit that he wore for his performance.

This is not the only creative doodle we have seen from Amul previously. They regularly share creative and interesting posts on the latest news and updates. The company is recognised for incorporating the love of butter into a variety of global events such as entertainment, sports, and politics.