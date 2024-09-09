 China: Cockroach Crawls Into Man's Nose While He Was Sleeping, Here's What Happened Later
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralChina: Cockroach Crawls Into Man's Nose While He Was Sleeping, Here's What Happened Later

China: Cockroach Crawls Into Man's Nose While He Was Sleeping, Here's What Happened Later

In an incident from China, a cockroach crawled into a man's nose when he was fast asleep at his stay in the Henan Province of the nation. He inhaled the cockroach while he was sleeping and later it moved into his throat. Scroll below to read more.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative image/Cockroach crawling into man's nose | Canva

It is both concerning and scary to come across cockroaches, bedbugs, or even mosquitoes in one's room. It makes one worry about the pests accidentally ending up into a meal or disturbing them during a good night sleep. In an incident from China, a cockroach crawled into a man's nose when he was fast asleep at his stay in the Henan Province of the nation. He inhaled the cockroach while he was sleeping and soon felt like something had moved to his throat.

Cockroach crawls into nose, gets stuck

He unknowingly breathed the cockroach in, according to reports which suggested that doing so left him with a strange sensation. He reportedly felt something crawling into his nose and moving down to his throat. But that didn't bother him initially as he brushed it off after facing some discomfort.

Medical attention for China man

FPJ Shorts
Cristiano Ronaldo Brings Joy To Disabled Kids With Heartfelt Hug Before Portugal Vs Scotland Match; Video Goes Viral
Cristiano Ronaldo Brings Joy To Disabled Kids With Heartfelt Hug Before Portugal Vs Scotland Match; Video Goes Viral
'Idhar Udhar Main Mast, Vyast CM Se Bihar Nahi Sambhal Raha': Tejashwi Yadav Hits Out At Nitish Kumar Over BJP Leader’s Murder By Chain Snatchers In Patna
'Idhar Udhar Main Mast, Vyast CM Se Bihar Nahi Sambhal Raha': Tejashwi Yadav Hits Out At Nitish Kumar Over BJP Leader’s Murder By Chain Snatchers In Patna
Apple Event 2024: From iPhone 16 To A Mac Mini? Here Is What To Expect From The Gala Event
Apple Event 2024: From iPhone 16 To A Mac Mini? Here Is What To Expect From The Gala Event
China: Cockroach Crawls Into Man's Nose While He Was Sleeping, Here's What Happened Later
China: Cockroach Crawls Into Man's Nose While He Was Sleeping, Here's What Happened Later

The incident took place with a 58-year-old man named Haikou recently, where the man ended up in a hospital days after the cockroach crawled into him. A CT scan was administered on him, figuring out the presence of a foreign object in his respiratory tract. Upon a medical examination procedure, it was learned that the cockroach was still stuck into his internal system.

Read Also
Shocking! Spider dramatically crawls from Bangalore woman's ear, old video goes viral again; watch
article-image

Cockroach extracted

Further a bronchoscopy and its results could identify a cockroach inside. "I clearly saw something with wings in the bronchus,” the doctor was quoted as saying in news reports while explaining that the foreign object was covered in a thick layer of phlegm.

According to reports, the respiratory area was carefully examined and cleaned, following the extraction of the insect from the China man's trachea.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

China: Cockroach Crawls Into Man's Nose While He Was Sleeping, Here's What Happened Later

China: Cockroach Crawls Into Man's Nose While He Was Sleeping, Here's What Happened Later

VIDEO: Miscreants Thrash Hotel Manager For Denying Room Without Authentic ID In Jabalpur; 4...

VIDEO: Miscreants Thrash Hotel Manager For Denying Room Without Authentic ID In Jabalpur; 4...

Video: Ayodhya Ram Lalla-Themed Ganpati Bappa Idol Goes Viral From Hyderabad

Video: Ayodhya Ram Lalla-Themed Ganpati Bappa Idol Goes Viral From Hyderabad

Video: Monster Son Beats His Parents With Footwear On Srinagar Streets, Denies Entry To Home, Booked

Video: Monster Son Beats His Parents With Footwear On Srinagar Streets, Denies Entry To Home, Booked

Humanity Shamed! Cruel Man Holds Struggling Dog's Legs To Throw It Into Flood Water; Shocking Video...

Humanity Shamed! Cruel Man Holds Struggling Dog's Legs To Throw It Into Flood Water; Shocking Video...