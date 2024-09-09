China: Cockroach Crawls Into Man's Nose While He Was Sleeping, Here's What Happened Later

Representative image/Cockroach crawling into man's nose | Canva

It is both concerning and scary to come across cockroaches, bedbugs, or even mosquitoes in one's room. It makes one worry about the pests accidentally ending up into a meal or disturbing them during a good night sleep. In an incident from China, a cockroach crawled into a man's nose when he was fast asleep at his stay in the Henan Province of the nation. He inhaled the cockroach while he was sleeping and soon felt like something had moved to his throat.

Cockroach crawls into nose, gets stuck

He unknowingly breathed the cockroach in, according to reports which suggested that doing so left him with a strange sensation. He reportedly felt something crawling into his nose and moving down to his throat. But that didn't bother him initially as he brushed it off after facing some discomfort.

Medical attention for China man

The incident took place with a 58-year-old man named Haikou recently, where the man ended up in a hospital days after the cockroach crawled into him. A CT scan was administered on him, figuring out the presence of a foreign object in his respiratory tract. Upon a medical examination procedure, it was learned that the cockroach was still stuck into his internal system.

Cockroach extracted

Further a bronchoscopy and its results could identify a cockroach inside. "I clearly saw something with wings in the bronchus,” the doctor was quoted as saying in news reports while explaining that the foreign object was covered in a thick layer of phlegm.

According to reports, the respiratory area was carefully examined and cleaned, following the extraction of the insect from the China man's trachea.