Shocking! Spider dramatically crawls from Bangalore woman's ear, old video goes viral again; watch

Spider dramatically crawls from Bangalore woman's ear

When you are fast asleep during the night, you might have at times got annoyed by the buzzing noise of the mosquito and feared its entry into your nostrils or the ear. A video that's doing rounds on Facebook has shown a spider exit from a human ear. The footage which had rolled out on the internet in 2018 is back to stun netizens.

In the video, we can see the eight-legged creature crawling from inside the ear of a person. The shocking visuals were reported to have come from India wherein a homemaker from Bangalore accidentally became home to the spider. The case came to notice after the woman experienced severe pain in her ear and rushed to seek a doctor's help.

"I couldn’t think of anything and was petrified when the doctor confirmed the presence of a spider in my ear,' Lakshmi told Newsflare after doctors removed the living spider from her ear.

Keep an earbud ready as this video could make you feel as if your ears are itching. Oops, don't worry if we caught you hallucinating. Take a look at the shocking footage that has gone viral once again.

