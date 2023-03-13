Chile's SNAIL roads that connects to Argentina is the most dangerous in the WORLD

Los Caracoles (Snails) | Twitter/ Massimo

Are you a traveller? Then you should definitely visit Los Caracoles (Snails), a portion of the CH-60 highway in Chile. The slope of Los Caracoles is extremely steep, making the road the most difficult and dangerous in the world.

The video of the marvelous road is doing the rounds on social media. The road is an architectural marvel, with more than 40 border crossings.

The road, known as Los Caracoles by the Chileans, connects Santiago, Chile, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, and passes through the mountains of the Andes Cordillera. Rising from 800 meters to reach an altitude of 3200 meters above sea level, this portion of road consists of more than 29 hairpin turns, all equally impressive from one another.

Dubbed Los Caracoles (snails), this is a portion of the CH-60, also called Ruta 60. It connects Santiago to Chile to Argentina through the Andes Cordillera. Its distinctive trait is this set of 29 hairpin turns



The dangerous road passes through remote places and offers mountainous landscapes with magnificent views. It is much more difficult to ride on the Chilean side, with the part being considered one of the most sinuous in the world. On the other hand, the Argentine side is easier because of its gentle slope.

The border between the two countries is characterized by a tunnel. If you're travelling via the road, you also cross Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America.