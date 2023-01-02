e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWhat is the most dangerous time to be on Indian roads? Govt data reveals answer; Read here

What is the most dangerous time to be on Indian roads? Govt data reveals answer; Read here

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Image for representative purpose. | File
Follow us on

With almost 40% of the total road accidents registered in 2021 taking place during that time span, the government data has shown that the 3 pm to 9 pm period has proven to be most risky and fatal on Indian roads, News18 reported.

12 AM to 6 AM safest time on roads

As far as safest time on Indian roads is concerned, the data shows it's 12 am to 6 am with less than 10% of the accidents.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has recently released the annual report ‘Road Accidents in India — 2021’. As per this report, over 1.58 lakh accidents out of 4.12 lakh accidents registered during 2021, were reported between 3 pm and 9 pm.

6 PM to 9 PM riskiest time on roads

Detailed analysis of the data shows that in 2021, the time span between 6 pm and 9 pm recorded maximum number of road accidents. This time period accounts for 21% of the total accidents in the country. This data is in line with trend observed over the last five years.

The second highest accidents- about 18% of the total- were reported during the time between 3 pm and 6 pm. Report showed that time for 4,996 accidents was not known in 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Unemployment rate surges to 8.3% in December; joblessness highest in Haryana: CMIE

Unemployment rate surges to 8.3% in December; joblessness highest in Haryana: CMIE

Live bomb found 500 meters away from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh

Live bomb found 500 meters away from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh

India makes pre-departure RT-PCR tests mandatory for flyers from 6 countries amid COVID-19 surge in...

India makes pre-departure RT-PCR tests mandatory for flyers from 6 countries amid COVID-19 surge in...

Indian-American A Mathew takes oath as judge in US for 2nd term, sworn-in via VC from Kerala

Indian-American A Mathew takes oath as judge in US for 2nd term, sworn-in via VC from Kerala

Bigger countries to challenge US, UK dominance among Indian students in 2023

Bigger countries to challenge US, UK dominance among Indian students in 2023