What is the most dangerous time to be on Indian roads? Govt data reveals answer; Read here

With almost 40% of the total road accidents registered in 2021 taking place during that time span, the government data has shown that the 3 pm to 9 pm period has proven to be most risky and fatal on Indian roads, News18 reported.

12 AM to 6 AM safest time on roads

As far as safest time on Indian roads is concerned, the data shows it's 12 am to 6 am with less than 10% of the accidents.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has recently released the annual report ‘Road Accidents in India — 2021’. As per this report, over 1.58 lakh accidents out of 4.12 lakh accidents registered during 2021, were reported between 3 pm and 9 pm.

6 PM to 9 PM riskiest time on roads

Detailed analysis of the data shows that in 2021, the time span between 6 pm and 9 pm recorded maximum number of road accidents. This time period accounts for 21% of the total accidents in the country. This data is in line with trend observed over the last five years.

The second highest accidents- about 18% of the total- were reported during the time between 3 pm and 6 pm. Report showed that time for 4,996 accidents was not known in 2021.