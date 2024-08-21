Chhattisgarh Viral Video: BJP MLA Releases 'Sick' Pigeon Into Air During Independence Day Event, Police Action Follows After Bird Fails To Fly

Chhattisgarh Pigeon Video | Social media

Mungeli: The Independence Day celebration of Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh is buzzing around social media platforms after a video of a pigeon released by the Superintendent of Police failed to fly off.

After the incident, a video of the incident went viral on social media and people started comparing it with a scene from a popular web series 'Panchayat' season 3.

Following the incident, the officer demanded action against those responsible for the incident.

About The Incident

During the Independence Day celebration, BJP MLA and former minister Punnulal Mohle; Collector Rahul Deo, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Girija Shankar Jaiswal released a pigeon, signifying peace and freedom.

While the pigeon released by the MLA, who was the chief guest of the event, flew off and the pigeon released by the SP fell to the ground.

Superintendent Of Police Demands Disciplinary Action

In a letter to the Collector, the SP demanded disciplinary action against the responsible.

In a letter to the Collector, the SP wrote, "During an event of national importance like Independence Day, the incident of a pigeon falling on the ground was prominently broadcast on social media. This situation was created due to the presentation of a sick pigeon for flying in the main flag hoisting event at the district level. If this incident had happened with the chief guest, the situation could have been more unpleasant."

The letter further elaborated that before Independence Day, a meeting of all the department heads was organized and they were given responsibility by instructing them to perform their respective tasks properly so that the Independence Day celebration program could be completed successfully. Certainly, the officer responsible for this work has not discharged his responsibility properly. Therefore, it is proposed to take disciplinary action against the officer responsible for the incident.