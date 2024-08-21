'Outraging Public Decency': UK’s Sanford Police On Lookout For British Influencer After Videos Of Her Removing Underwear In Public Places Go Viral

X

After videos of a British influencer, Chloe Lopez, went viral on social media showing her removing her underwear and leaving them in public places, England’s Sandford Police has appealed for assistance in identifying the woman for committing “offences of Outraging Public Decency.” It said that any information regarding the woman seen in the video could be submitted via their online portal.

In a post on X, Sandford Police wrote: “Police are appealing for assistance with identifying this woman, who has committed offences of Outraging Public Decency. Any info can be submitted via our online portal.”

As per reports, Lopez started the bizarre trend on camera as part of a challenge.

Be it shopping malls, coffee shops, gas stations or grocery stores, Lopez, in the viral videos, takes off her underwear and leaves them at the spot — sometimes she hides it inside things, sometimes just keeps them for people to see.

In one of her videos, she was seen standing in front of a bread section at a grocery removing her underwear and keeping it in the bread tray. The video, as per reports, was shot in a Mercadona supermarket in Spain.

While these videos are grabbing eyeballs and going viral, netizens have been criticising the influencer for her public stunt.

Some X users were outraged to see the videos and demanded Lopez's arrest.

Reports suggest that the British influencer is known for creating adult content on TikTok.

It is not clear, as yet, why the police are asking for assistance in identifying the woman when her profile and identification are already in the public domain.