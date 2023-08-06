 Chhatisgarh: Boyfriend Climbs 150-Ft-Tall Electric Tower To Convince Girlfriend In GPM Area, Police Action Follows (WATCH VIDEO)
Chhatisgarh: Boyfriend Climbs 150-Ft-Tall Electric Tower To Convince Girlfriend In GPM Area, Police Action Follows (WATCH VIDEO)

After seeing the upset girlfriend climb the tower, the boyfriend also climbed it to convince and bring her down.

Updated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Chhatisgarh Viral Video |

In a dramatic and risky incident reported from Chhatisgarh's Gorela-Pendra-Marwahi area, two lovers climbed a tall (150-feet) high-voltage electricity tower in a fight over their relationship. Visuals from there surfaced online and showed the lady love reaching the top of the tower followed by the boyfriend rushing behind to convince her and bring her down. WATCH VIDEO

Police action follows

The chilling video showed how the couple fearlessly went on the electric tower risking their lives. The woman had reached atop when the man was seen climbing above to talk to her and allegedly stopping her from taking any unfortunate move. According to reports, the girlfriend and boyfriend came back to the ground in the next 30 minutes when the local police intervened on the matter. The whole matter is under police investigation.

The lady was identified as Anita Bhaina who allegedly had an extramarital affair with a man from the neighbouring village of Kodgar. Anita and Muskesh were in a relationship for a year, however, in the last few days she visited the lover's village and started staying with him. Later, on Thursday, the duo faced some differences and involved in a fight. Upset Anita walked towards the tower and climbed it. No sooner, Mukesh also went up to resolve the matter and bring her back.

Meanwhile, such incidents involving people climbing up the tower to agitate or display anger aren't rare in the area. There have been reports in the area noting similar cases.

In 2017, a youth climbed atop a mobile tower demanding a ban on alcohol in the state. Last year, in a high-voltage drama from Chhatisgarh, a wife climbed the power tower and refused to go back home on the reason of her husband coming home drunk and exerting violence on her. Earlier this August, a man stepped down from the 50-ft-tall tower after an hour of protesting for better road infrastructure.

