Watch video: Faridabad woman cleans window standing at risky edge of highrise

What's happening at Faridabad high-storey buildings? From the recent past, videos of people risking lives by routine chore like stunts from their balcony, be it workout or weirdly dangling a child in a saree, and now it is a woman cleaning her window.

A video of a woman at a Faridabad society cleaning the windowpane while standing on a risky surface is doing rounds on the internet.

Warch the video, right here:

According to reports, the woman in the viral video is believed to be around 45 years, and is a resident of the Shipra Riviera Society. Shruti Thakur, who stays opposite to falt captured in the video, filmed the incident and said, "I saw this woman from my window, I was scared to death for a moment. I called her several times but she was so busy cleaning that she did not pay attention." Shruti Thakur further she had sent her daughter to their house in rescue, however by then the lady had stepped inside her place.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:36 PM IST