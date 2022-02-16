Watch video: 'Sasta spiderman' exercises hanging from Faridabad balcony

Exercising is good for one's health, but when went wrong can be a mishap! In a recent video, a man from Faridabad was spot stretching himself alongside his balcony of a high rise. When the video went viral, people called him 'crazy' and believed that he needs to be monitered on mental health, and brought to light that the children in the society are at risk of imitating such stunts.

The video of a man dressed in black clothing was seen dangling and freeing his muscles across the grills of his balcony, it is reported that the risky act was performed on the 12th floor of the residence. However, luckily, he managed to not slip off to ground and continued to maintain balance.

On Twitter, a page with the username @viralvdoz had shared this video, along several others. Since posted the video has gathered over a thousand views and several comments condemning the bizarre workout attempt. Some people regarded that the man is crazy and in need of a counselling session, while others taunted by calling him 'sasta spiderman (cheap/local spiderman'.

Watch the video:

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:12 AM IST