Shocking! Mother dangles child at high rise balcony in Faridabad

The shocking incident of a mother hanging his son from the balcony of a high rise in Faridabad occurred earlier this week, tied around with a saree and bedsheet.

The video clipping of incident went viral and left people in bitterness, the unfortunate happening was executed at a society in Sector 82, Faridabad last week. The video was shot by a resident from the opposite building.

Reports quote neighbors and suggest that the mother did not seek anyone's help or advice on how to get back her saree from the locked house and unilaterally decided to endanger her son's life.

The child in the video can be seen tied with a yellow sheet, carrying a green garment. The child has no fear in his mind and can be seen easily climbing up through the yellow sheet.

Quoting the two concerned individuals the Times Now reported, when the incident came to light, the child said, "Ek Din toh sabko marna he hai (everyone has to die one day)." His mother said, "I am sorry, mujhe pataa nahi tha ki koi video banaa raha hai (I am sorry, I did not know that someone is making a video of the incident)."

ALSO READ Mumbai: Fate of 672 Patra Chawl tenants hangs in balance as groundbreaking ceremony postponed

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 08:50 AM IST