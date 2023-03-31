Chewing gum tasted by 'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr is on SALE for more than ₹ 3 million | TWITTER

Fan goals? People might stick their star's pictures on their room's wall or walk around wearing some clothing that features them, but would you ever buy chewing gum tasted and spit out by your favourite celebrity? Here's an update for those who said YES.

The New York Times brought to notice that an eBay user had claimed to have gotten ahold of 'Iron Man' Robert Downey Jr’s chewed gum from the moment at Jon Favreau’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last month.

The eBay listing reportedly sets the starting bid for the gum at $40,147.47 (approx. 33,00,764.39 INR). The auction is expected to settle on April 1 -- no puns intended on Fools Day.

Do you remember the February cine event? It had seen the American actor throw his gum on the Star and presumably leave it there. Looks like this e-commerce user found his opportunity right there and picked it up to come up with this quirky posting.