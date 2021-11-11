ChennaiRains: Netizens share visuals as heavy rains continue to flood Tamil Nadu

As many as 14 people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, said Kumar Jayanth, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department on Thursday.

"Till now, 14 people have lost their lives in the state due to heavy rains. Due to overnight rainfall, there is waterlogging in parts of Chennai today. 13 subways waterlogged will be cleared, 160 fallen trees removed. In last four days, almost 20 lakh people given food packets in Chennai," said Kumar Jayanth.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chennai said that extremely heavy to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in six districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Heavy rains continued to lash Chennai and its nearby areas on Thursday morning, affecting vehicular movement and causing waterlogging in several parts of the city including the areas of Nungambakkam, Sterling road, KMC Hospital road.

Visuals from various parts of Chennai are going viral on social media shocking people about the disastrous conditions in the state.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 05:30 PM IST