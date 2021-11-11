Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over incessant rains in Chennai; appeals Congress workers to help in relief and rescue work

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed concern on Thursday over the incessant rains in Chennai and urged party workers to help in the relief-and-rescue work.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "The incessant rains in Chennai have become a cause for worry. Requesting our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures. And an appeal to Congress workers - please help in relief and rescue work. Take care, Chennai."

Most districts in northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, an official said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through the night and on Thursday morning as well.

The depression over the Bay of Bengal will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh this evening and the city would witness "strong" winds up to 45 km, the weather office said on Thursday.

Most districts in northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through the night and on Thursday morning as well.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the situation and urged the Ministers and officials concerned to expedite relief activities in affected areas.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:18 PM IST