Chennai Horror: Cow Attacks School Girl With Its Horns, Lifts And Smashes Her On Ground In Chilling Video

In a horrific incident reported from MMDA Colony in Chennai, a schoolgirl was brutally attacked by two cows on Wednesday. It happened in Elango Street and was captured in CCTV footage installed on the premises. Identified as Ayesha, a student of class six, was rushed to the hospital and her condition is said to be stable after being attended to her injuries. Meanwhile, a case was registered against the cow owner.

Visuals from the site showed three persons - mother, son, and daughter - walking on one side of the road while the two animals calmly walked on the other side unless the boy made some gestures pointing at the cow. No sooner, one of the cows turned back furiously for an attack. It is seen that the mother-son duo quickly managed to escape, but the girl who was in the front failed to run away and got brutally attacked.

Warning: Disturbing visuals; watch the video below

Locals hurl objects to shoo away 'attackers'

Initially, one cow stepped towards the girl and pulled her up with its horns, later the other joined in repeatedly hurting the minor. She was lifted, swayed, and hurled at the ground by the cows before they left the spot. On hearing the screams and cries of the girl and the mother, some people living in the nearby residences rushed to the street for help. 2-3 men tried to hurl objects at the cow in an attempt to shoo away the attackers, while a few merciless locals just watched the chilling incident from behind their house gates without taking any efforts to act on the need.

Case registered

According to reports, the Chennai corporation officials have caught the cows and registered an FIR against one Vivek, the owner of the involved cows.

