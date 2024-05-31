Chef Amaury Guichon Creates 'Chocolate Flight' In Recent Reel, And Qatar Airways Is Loving It

Chef Amaury Guichon Creates 'Chocolate Flight' | Instagram

Chef Amaury Guichon, popular on social media for his amazing culinary creations with chocolate, recently impressed his followers by crafting a miniature Qatar Airways flight. It goes without saying that he crafted the 'Chocolate Flight' with perfection, which is not meant for travel but too woo every chocolate lover.

In an Instagram reel, the chef went through a step-by-step process of preparing this stunning chocolate-themed flight masterpiece, which featured the well-known airline company.

The video started showing Amaury taking a large log of chocolate and carefully carving out the shape of the aircraft, meticulously detailing the wings, tail, and other parts. Once the chocolatey artwork was almost ready, he used edible colours to add a realistic touch to his creation. The final result was a stunning, edible replica of a Qatar Airways flight that left his followers in awe of his incredible skill and creativity.

Qatar Airways Is Loving It

The reel has received more than 20 million views and about seven lakh likes. "I don’t think there is anything he can’t make. Absolutely amazing skill," commented netizens. Qatar Airways too responded to the chef's creation, which delighted netizens. They replied with a series of emojis in excitement.