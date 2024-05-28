Cheetah Attacks Pakistani Content Creator While He Tries To Pet It; Video Surfaces

Remember the man who went viral for taking his pet tiger for a walk? Identified as a Pakistan-based content creator Nouman Hassan, the man was seen petting a cheetah in a recent video. As he gently placed one of his hands of the animal to pet it, the cheetah attacked Nouman by slapping and roaring at him.

Watch video

The video was shared by the content creator on Instagram withe the caption "Cheetah Attack." It opened by showing Nouman and the cheetah seated on a sofa alongside another animal keeper named Ahmed Alkaabi.

Nouman initially touched the animal and tried to softly pet it, however, the cheetah seemed to unlike the act. Looking into its eyes and waving his hand through the animal's head and back, the influencer didn't expect the attack to come his way. The cheetah fiercely slapped and roared at him. He was shocked by it and immediately covered his head by his hand to prevent further attack. No sooner, he also stood up and walked away from the sofa where the cheetah was seated.

The video of the cheetah attack has went viral on Instagram and gathered 174 million views, since it was posted there this May. Later, Nouman and Ahmed posted more videos with the cheetah which showed Nouman easily petting the animal without any harm.