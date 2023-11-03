WATCH: Another Video Of Pakistani Man Who Walked With Chained Tiger Goes Viral, Shows Him Walking With A Crocodile

Remember the man who was spotted walking a chained tiger on the streets of Pakistan? He is identified as YouTuber Nouman Hassan who often shares videos showing him spending time with his animals at his farmhouse. Days after Hassan was spotted roaming with his tiger in public, another video of him caught the attention of netizens. This time, he was seen walking next to a crocodile on his farm lawn.

Another Video Of Internet Personality Nouman Hassan Surfaces

The video opened showing the man running behind the reptile to match its speed and gradually managing to keep up the pace with it. Both were seen taking a stroll through the grass.

Pakistani Man Walks Chained Tiger

Hassan's video of him walking with his tiger went viral in the recent past and left people worried. The incident showed the wild cat reacting to vehicular traffic on a busy road in the country. It was seen restlessly jumping purportedly trying to escape the leash and hunt its prey.

Who Is The Man Who Walked With Chained Tiger & Now With A Crocodile?

The wild animal lover named Nouman Hassan is believed to have a Bengal Tiger, a lioness, lion cubs, and a crocodile. The animals are often featured in his reels and vlogs on various social media platforms. He has 6.2 million subscribers on YouTube and 955K followers on Instagram, making him a popular internet personality. His presence is also marked on TikTok.

International media reports noted the man to be a big cat collector who also expressed his will to participate in an auction put forth by the Lahore Safari Zoo last August.

