 Shocking Video: Pakistani Man Casually Walks Chained Tiger Near Bank Of Khyber; Leaves Netizens Worried
The video showed the tiger getting restless during the activity as it tried jumping and making efforts to free itself from the chain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
A man was seen taking a chained tiger for a walk allegedly on the roads of Pakistan. He frivolously took the wild animal for a stroll in public, raising concerns about the safety of people as well as the welfare of the creature. It showed the tiger getting restless during the activity as it tried jumping and making efforts to free itself from the chain. WATCH VIDEO

The video was shared on Instagram by a page named Tip Top Yatra. Being shared a day ago, the clip went viral drawing the attention of internet users towards the scary incident. Bank of Khyber was spotted in the backdrop of the video hinting the incident had taken place in Pakistan.

The footage opened showing the man casually walking with the wild animal on the roadside of a busy route. A while into the clip, the tiger was seen expressing its discomfort and natural instincts to attack by jumping over vehicles. It repeatedly tried hitting the vehicles on the roadway to make them its prey, however, the man held it back from doing so.

Despite the controlled behaviour of the animal, the act of bringing the animal on the road amidst public movement was termed dangerous and cautioning. People slammed the attempt and called it "No sense" and a mere try "to go viral." One of the comments in this regard said, "Not advice to have wild animals as pet for both side safety and care and very dangerous to bring in roads (sic)."

