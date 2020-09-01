Check out Arnab Goswami's reaction to epic ‘Mujhe Drugs Do’ mashup by Anshuman Sharma

Reacting to the same, Goswami in an interview with OpIndia’s Nupur Sharma said, “This is my worst addiction – one cup of coffee every day. I was not saying ‘mujhe drugs do’. I want to be very elegant when I’m speaking to you. But I want to tell you one thing that I am saying that Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp messages exchange with drug peddlers mentioned drugs and she is saying that ‘mujhe drugs do’.”

He went on to add, “Now some malicious soul can edit that part out to give themselves six seconds of content, which proves my point, I really feel so much empathy for these people that they don’t get, nobody watches them, so they have to cut five-second clips of Arnab to get some traction. I hope they’re getting traction, maybe royalty also.”