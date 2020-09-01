Loved his Arnab 'Mujhe Drugs Do' mash-up? Meet internet's favourite 'editor' - Anshuman Sharma

Touted as the guy who made a ‘Ritviz’ song in two minutes, Anshuman Sharma is much more than his viral mashups and an Instagram account which doubles as a thirst trap.

Delhi-born Sharma, moved to Mumbai after he was discovered by Indian score composer duo Salim–Sulaiman.

The 24-year-old, who went back home amid the lockdown spoke to The Free Press Journal about his newfound fame on social media.

Sharma’s love for music began at the age of 9 when he started playing the keyboard, transitioning from classical to the western genre. Unlike his stereotypical showbiz contemporaries, the budding musician is mostly self-taught, and like any ambitious lad Sharma planned on pursuing MBA. Little did he know, things were about to change.

He states, “Salim Merchant sir discovered me through Instagram after which I asked him for an internship and he gladly accepted my request and made me shift to Mumbai to work with him! That moment changed my life and since then I’ve been working on projects with Salim Sulaiman. At the beginning of the lockdown I came back to Delhi for the time being and started uploading more videos once again, which led to the Ritviz video.”

Speaking about the ‘Mujhe drugs do’ mashup featuring Arnab Goswami, Sharma says, “I saw a lot of people sharing that video on twitter, and a lot of them tagging me in the video requesting me to create a remix using it. It was already sounding like a song even before I’d put music in it, so I was more than happy to produce it!”