'Mujhko Khana Bhi Nahi Diya': Indian YouTuber Detained In China, Starved For 15 Hours Over His Remarks On Arunachal Pradesh – VIDEO

Video screengrab | YT/On Road Indian

An Indian vlogger, Anant Mittal, was allegedly detained and starved for 15 hours in China after he said that Arunachal Pradesh is part of India during his visit. The travel vlogger, who runs the YouTube channel "On Road Indian," narrated the ordeal in detail in a video, explaining how a brief statement led to hours of questioning and detention.

The incident occurred on November 16. The content creator stated that he has no political affiliations or malicious intentions and that his only aim is to show the world through his travels.

It all began at the immigration counter. According to Mittal, the authorities asked him routine questions and everything initially seemed normal. He can be heard saying in the video, “China mein mai immigration par pocha. As always, they are very professional and they asked me normal questions which are asked during the process. Usen fir sticker laga diya or uske bad jaise hi wo stamp lagane gaya but usne stamp nahi lagaya jab tak maine thank you nhi bola.” This roughly translates to: “I went to immigration in China. As always, they were professional and asked routine questions. They put a sticker on my passport but did not stamp it until I said thank you.”

He further said, “Unhone apne officer ko bulaya aur bolre hai esko le jao. Mere ko detention area mein le gaye, ek jagah le jakar baitha diya.” This roughly translates to, “They called their officer and said, ‘Take him away.’ I was taken to the detention area and seated.”

“Mai ghabra raha tha ki kya ho raha hai ye. Mujhko laga shayad un logo ko aur clarifications karne hai as immigration aaj kal tough bhi ho rahe hai,” which roughly translates to, “I was nervous and thought maybe they needed further clarification, as immigration has become stricter lately,” the vlogger added.

“Unhone mera iPad tha wo nahi liya, baki sab jitne bhi devices the wo unhone mujhse le liye.” This roughly translates to: “ They did not take my iPad but took all other devices,” he added.

The vlogger further said that the officers left and later returned, informing him that they knew he was a YouTuber. This immediately shocked him, as he realised that his comment about Arunachal Pradesh had caused the issue.

“Mujhko realise ho raha ki mujhko wo nahi karna tha. Mera kaam hai ghumna, firna, wapis aana apne desh mein. China, India ka land dispute chal raha hai, unke desh mein khade ho kar bolne ka mujhe koi right nahi hai.” This translates to, “I understood that I should not have done it. My job is to travel, explore, and return to my own country. There is a land dispute between China and India, and I have no right to speak about it while being in their country,” he said.

He also claimed that he was starved during detention, “Ek chota sa Arunachal Pradesh ka stand hi toh liya tha maine, uske liye inhone kamre mein daal diya Bangladesh immigrants ke sath. Unko khana diya, mujhko khana bhi nahi diya.” This roughly translates to, “I had only taken a small stand on Arunachal Pradesh and for that they put me in a room with Bangladeshi immigrants. They gave them food but did not give me any,” the vlogger said.

Mittal explained that he had studied in the North-East for three years and feels deeply connected to the region. He said he became emotional after hearing about an Arunachal citizen being detained in China, which prompted him to make a video on the issue, an action that he believes ultimately triggered the situation.