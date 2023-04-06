'Inventive names won't change reality': MEA on China's move to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi | ANI Photo

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable part of India, and China giving its own inventive names will not change the ground reality.

The MEA spokesperson was responding to a question on China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh.

"This is not the first time that China is making such attempts, and we have criticised such attempts. Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable part of India. China giving its own inventive names will not change the ground reality. I would like to re-emphasise that," Bagchi said during the MEA Weekly Media Briefing on Thursday.

China renames 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

The statement of Arindam Bagchi comes after China's Ministry of Civil Affairs came up with the names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, which it referred to as "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet."

Arindam Bagchi during the MEA weekly briefing on Thursday also responded to a question on a statement by a Chinese diplomat that the situation on India-China border is stable, emergency control has been removed.

'We cannot foresee normalcy in relationship'

Bagchi said: "The restoration of normalcy in our relationship will require restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas which has been disturbed since April 2020. As External Affairs minister said, the presence of a large number of troops there in contravention of agreements is an abnormality."

"We have been holding discussions on the diplomatic and military tracks. But till the situation in the border areas sees a return to peace and tranquility, we cannot foresee normalcy in the overall relationship," Bagchi added.