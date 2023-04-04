MEA reacts after China renames 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh says, 'India rejects this outright' | File

In reaction to China's renaming of Arunachal Pradesh locations, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, “We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright.”

"Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality,” the MEA added.

Official names of 11 places were released on Sunday

The official names of the 11 places were released on Sunday by the ministry, which also gave precise coordinates, including two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks, and two rivers, and listed the category of places' names and their subordinate administrative districts, the state-run Global Times reported on Monday.

This is the third batch of standardised geographical names for Arunachal Pradesh issued by China's civil affairs ministry. The first batch of the standardised names for six places in Arunachal was released in 2017, and the second batch of 15 places was issued in 2021.