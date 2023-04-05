After China renames 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, US 'Strongly opposes' Beijing's claim to Indian territory | FPJ

The US "strongly opposes" China's efforts to advance a claim over Indian land in Arunachal Pradesh by renaming localities, according to the White House on Tuesday. "This is yet another attempt by the Chinese to claim Indian territory." So, as you know, the United States has long recognised that territory, and we strongly oppose any unilateral efforts to advance a territorial claim by renaming localities.

"And so, once again, we have long stood by a few things," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. This statement came after China's Ministry of Civil Affairs standardised the names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, which it referred to as "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet."

Official names of 11 places were released on Sunday

The official names of the 11 places were released on Sunday by the ministry, which also gave precise coordinates, including two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks, and two rivers, and listed the category of places' names and their subordinate administrative districts, the state-run Global Times reported on Monday.

This is the third batch of standardised geographical names for Arunachal Pradesh issued by China's civil affairs ministry. The first batch of the standardised names for six places in Arunachal was released in 2017, and the second batch of 15 places was issued in 2021.