 'Change Indian Education System': Anand Mahindra's Video Post From Chinese Classroom Teaching Kids Cleanliness Triggers Netizens
Sharing the video online, the businessman asked whether Indian schools would be interested in involving their students in such tasks, taking inspiration from China.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Anand Mahindra's Video Post Goes Viral; Netizens React | X/Anand Mahindra

Businessman Anand Mahindra, who often interacts with his followers on X with thoughtful messages, dropped a video on the platform reflecting on the scenes from a Chinese classroom. The clip showed young students learning lessons about cleanliness with an easy activity. He asked whether Indian schools would be interested in involving their kids in such tasks, taking inspiration from China.

WATCH VIDEO:

What's the viral video all about?

The video shows a teacher littering the classroom to create an activity for kindergarten students. After spreading the space with toys and chairs all around, she asks kids to come there and organise the premises in a neat and tidy way. The camera then records the little ones carefully picking objects fallen on the ground and placing them in an organised manner.

Netizens react

His post took the internet by storm and triggered several reactions. While many appreciated the idea and found it worth incorporating into children's routines, few others disapproved of the thought of taking inspiration from abroad and opined that India already had good schools and training. However, some even suggested that it is next to impossible for the school to incorporate something like this which makes kids clean the space, and said, "Sir, this is not possible in India. Parents will be after their lives." "When kids were asked to clean the classrooms and toilets, parents protested and fought with school management," added another.

"We need to change our Educational system immediately," replied an X user while agreeing to the suggestion made by Anand Mahindra. Several netizens called it a "good idea" and said, "These types of "Education Transformations" need to be implemented in India." The discussion didn't stop there. It extended to attract reactions including people commenting: "It should start from home (not schools)."

