Chandigarh Viral Video: Mother Speeds Scooter Into Residence, Rams Parked Cycles After Being Followed By Stray Dogs

Chandigarh Dog Chase Video | X/Gagandeep Singh

In an incident reported from Sector 38 in Chandigarh, stray dogs fiercely followed a scooter ridden by a mother and her daughter. Fearing a dog attack, they rushed the two-wheeler into a nearby house and rammed into the parked cycles there, resulting in both losing balance and falling off on the ground. However, the dogs didn't turn violent and casually walked away from the spot. WATCH VIDEO:

A mother and her daughter met with an accident when stray dogs attacked them; they rammed the scooty into a house. Visuals from Sector 38, Chandigarh. #Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/3BPvUhjPpW — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 21, 2023

A local journalist named Gagandeep Singh reported the incident on social media. He shared a video on X to inform people about the case while identifying the two women to be a mother and daughter duo travelling on a scooter. The visuals showed the rider speeding the vehicle to escape the dogs.

Three stray dogs were seen chasing a scooter on an empty street. The video then showed the rider taking immediate action to save themselves from a dog attack by rushing into a nearby residence. As soon as they entered the house fenced by potted plants, the dogs refused to chase further and continued the other way. The two women fell to the ground after their sudden and unplanned stop. The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera of the residence.

Stray dog attacks in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, according to recent reports, Chandigarh has seen a surge in terrifying stray dog attacks since 2022. It was reported by other news media outlets that more than 10,000 such cases surfaced in 2023 as compared to the last year (around 5,000).

This November, taking note of the rampant dog attacks in the region, the municipal corporation proposed banning six aggressive dog breeds (American Bull Dog, American Pitbull, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler) and any of their cross breeds.