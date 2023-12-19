Mumbai: Horrific Video Shows Stray Dog Crushed With Stone By 36-Year-Old Man In Kalyan; FIR Filed

Dog mercilessly bludgeoned in Kalyan | Prashant Narvekar

Mumbai: Incidents of cruelty against animals surfaces from time to time despite the best efforts by animal activists to prevent such instances. In a recent incident of cruelty against animal, a 36-year-old man in Kalyan crushed a stray dog with a stone. The horrific incident was recorded on a mobile phone and the video was also shared on social media.

An animal activist Sonali Waghmare complained to the Manpada Police after learning about the incident.

Activist Sonali Waghmare with police after getting a complaint lodged | Prashant Narvekar

Subsequently, an FIR was filed in the matter and the 36-year-old accused, Omprakash Munshi Singh, was identified and arrested.

The incident took place on December 16 at around 7 pm near Sunrise English High School, 50-50 Marriage Hall in Kalyan East.

The dog was taken to hospital with serious injuries. However, it succumbed to its injuries and passed away on December 17 while undergoing treatment. The female dog was 4-5 years old.

It is not clear why the man attacked the dog. However, the man is suspected to be mentally challenged. The police is probing the case.

Accused after arrest | Prashant Narvekar

Horrific video

The video, which was recorded on a mobile phone, shows a nullah (gutter) with garbage on both sides.

All of a sudden, a man is seen carrying a large stone coming toward the nullah. He suddenly changes direction and a dog is seen in the frame as the direction of the mobile camera is changed.

Suddenly, the man throws a huge stone at the dog that is sleeping near the nullah.

The attack is so ferocious and sudden that the dog doesn't even get time to move. The mobile recording stops there and the man is only held after an FIR is filed in the case.

(Disclaimer: The below video may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion advised)