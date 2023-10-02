CCTV Footage Captures Tragic Death of 4-Year-Old Child While Trying to Open Supermarket Fridge For Chocolate | Twitter @TeluguScribe

Nizamabad: In a heart-wrenching video from a supermarket in Nizamabad's Nandipet, a four-year-old child was electrocuted to death while trying to open the refrigerator for chocolate at N supermarket.

Rajasekhar, the child's father from Navipet, went to N supermarket with his daughter Rushita (4) to buy some groceries. As captured in the CCTV camera footage, the child is seen trying to open the fridge when she was electrocuted and remained stuck to the appliance for a few seconds before the father finished taking something out from the fridge beside the one that shocked the child. The child reportedly died on the spot.

Visuals from the supermarket went viral on social media on Monday.

In the video, the father of the child is seen accompanying her to the supermarket. The father gets busy searching for something in the fridge placed on the left side of the footage captured. Meanwhile, the little girl is seen struggling to open the fridge on the right side, and within a few seconds, she gets electrocuted and is seen dangling while still holding the handle of the appliance.

Unaware of what's happening beside him, the father of the child takes out whatever he needed from the fridge and closes it behind him before walking past the child. As soon as he realises what had happened, he throws away whatever he was carrying and picks up the girl in his arms. The man rushes outside.

