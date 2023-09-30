 Thane: Youth Electrocuted While Hoisting Flag During Eid-E-Milad Procession In Bhiwandi
The steel flag pole hit an overhead power line on the road and contact with the live power line and he died due to severe shock

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
The deceased Aspak Shaikh | FPJ

Youth dies after being electrocuted while hoisting flag during Eid-Milad-un-Nabi procession in Bhiwandi. The Annual Procession organised by Raza Academy Bhiwandi and Eid Milad Trust was taken out from Kotor Gate in which a youth participating in the procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi from Pirani Pada area of ​Bhiwandi shouting slogans with high flags was electrocuted. The steel flag pole hit an overhead power line on the road and contact with the live power line, and he died due to severe shock. The deceased youth has been identified as Aspak Shaikh aged 21 years.

